Platform Technology Partners Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Platform Technology Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,221 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.2% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pfizer Price Performance

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $226.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

