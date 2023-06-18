Platform Technology Partners Purchases New Position in FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the first quarter valued at about $176,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of FingerMotion during the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in FingerMotion in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FingerMotion by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNGR opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. FingerMotion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $9.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.38.

About FingerMotion

FingerMotion ( NASDAQ:FNGR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.81 million during the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 96.94% and a negative net margin of 22.14%.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform system in China. The company offers telecommunication products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and Rich Communication Services (RCS) platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

