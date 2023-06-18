Platform Technology Partners Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,286,000. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 16,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $441.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $328.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $445.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $419.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $406.21.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

