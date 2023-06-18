Platform Technology Partners Raises Stake in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Platform Technology Partners raised its position in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares during the quarter. Platform Technology Partners owned approximately 0.07% of PLBY Group worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Builders Union LLP lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 481.9% during the 3rd quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after buying an additional 3,011,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,294,000 after buying an additional 57,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 697,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 83,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of PLBY Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 549,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 15,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLBY Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

PLBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital cut shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In related news, major shareholder John Giampetroni purchased 3,674,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder John Giampetroni purchased 3,674,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $9,407,992.32. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,471,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,048,302.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Suhail Rizvi acquired 7,293,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $18,672,102.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,090,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,312,419.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 91,771 shares of company stock worth $174,439 in the last 90 days. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLBY opened at $1.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.34. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $7.88.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

