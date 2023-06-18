Platform Technology Partners Reduces Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Platform Technology Partners cut its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up 0.9% of Platform Technology Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $80.27 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.46.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

