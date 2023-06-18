Platform Technology Partners Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 203.1% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

