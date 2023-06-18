Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Stock Performance

Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.

Institutional Trading of Polar Power

About Polar Power

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polar Power by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 3.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 87.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Polar Power by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

