Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Stock Performance
Shares of POLA stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.48. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.02.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.19 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 33.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.29%.
Institutional Trading of Polar Power
About Polar Power
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polar Power (POLA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Polar Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.