Private Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,911 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,893 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,034,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,634,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,735,981,000 after acquiring an additional 423,426 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,827,240,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,637,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,579,000 after acquiring an additional 267,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $186.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average of $180.99. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.16 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

