Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,710 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Private Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.0% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,368 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 198,789 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 407,474 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.52.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $141,724.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,887.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 26,514 shares of company stock worth $1,323,708. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $52.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $52.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

