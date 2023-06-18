Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRVA. Stephens began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. SVB Securities boosted their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

PRVA opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 229.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average is $25.97.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. As a group, analysts expect that Privia Health Group will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,996.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 24,819,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $536,348,811.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,384,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,996.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,470,537 shares of company stock valued at $554,593,928. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,134,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Privia Health Group by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 48,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 20,359 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the third quarter valued at about $3,814,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 54.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,231,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,967,000 after buying an additional 431,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

