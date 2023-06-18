Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) vs. Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Critical Analysis

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) and Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Insperity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $8.31 million 4.91 -$2.60 million N/A N/A Insperity $6.13 billion 0.75 $179.35 million $5.29 22.64

Insperity has higher revenue and earnings than Professional Diversity Network.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 17.65, suggesting that its stock price is 1,665% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insperity has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Professional Diversity Network and Insperity, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Insperity 0 1 1 0 2.50

Insperity has a consensus target price of $129.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Given Insperity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insperity is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Insperity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -38.26% -130.70% -45.72% Insperity 3.33% 263.01% 10.53%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.3% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.2% of Insperity shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Professional Diversity Network shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of Insperity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insperity beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc. engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. It offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services. The company also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform that offers professional employer organization HR outsourcing solutions to its clients; people management services; and employer liability management services, as well as solutions for middle market. In addition, it offers MarketPlace, an e-commerce portal that offers a range of products and services; and Workforce Acceleration, a human capital management and payroll services solution; time and attendance; performance management; recruiting; employment screening; retirement; and insurance services. The company was formerly known as Administaff, Inc. and changed its name to Insperity, Inc. in March 2011. Insperity, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

