Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, Roth Capital raised Profire Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Profire Energy Price Performance
PFIE opened at $1.28 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Profire Energy
Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company also sells and installs its systems in South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.
