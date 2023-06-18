ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Sold by Red Spruce Capital LLC

Red Spruce Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after acquiring an additional 652,159 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,436,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,188,000 after buying an additional 685,011 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,620,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,848,000 after buying an additional 76,436 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,016,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,483,000 after buying an additional 258,238 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.25. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.69 and a fifty-two week high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

