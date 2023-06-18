Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Prostatis Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 71.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.1% of Prostatis Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,546,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,939,000 after acquiring an additional 88,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 978,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,038,000 after acquiring an additional 164,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. 37.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $181.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.45 and a 200 day moving average of $177.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

