Prostatis Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Prostatis Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 144.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,850,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,089,000 after buying an additional 213,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,527,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,684,000 after buying an additional 226,510 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,032,000 after purchasing an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $29,521,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,327,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SLV opened at $22.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.52. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

