Prostatis Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,704 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 85,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,908,000 after buying an additional 45,662 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,626,000 after buying an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $83.92 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.77 and a 200-day moving average of $84.18.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

