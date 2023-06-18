Prostatis Group LLC Has $420,000 Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 48,324 shares during the quarter. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $96.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.90. The company has a market cap of $152.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.64 and a twelve month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 55.65%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

