Prostatis Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

