Prostatis Group LLC Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Prostatis Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 58.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 7,964 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $729,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,433,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,955,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ AMZN opened at $125.49 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 298.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.26.
In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total transaction of $63,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,291,530.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,644 shares of company stock worth $8,576,262. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.28.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
