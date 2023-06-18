Prostatis Group LLC Lowers Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Prostatis Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,891 shares during the period. Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $195.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.55 and a twelve month high of $255.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.75.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

LHX has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

