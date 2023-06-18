Prostatis Group LLC Makes New $468,000 Investment in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCLT stock opened at $77.97 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $68.68 and a one year high of $85.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.13.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3145 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

