Prostatis Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 4.7% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $157.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $132.54 and a 12-month high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

