Prostatis Group LLC Purchases New Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,875,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,820,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,466,244,000 after buying an additional 829,918 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,535,000. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $176.75 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.65 and a 52 week high of $194.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 37,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.08, for a total value of $6,682,549.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,773.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 11,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $2,061,436.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,688.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,134 shares of company stock valued at $10,617,466 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Further Reading

