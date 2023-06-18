Prostatis Group LLC Purchases Shares of 35,907 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.4% of Prostatis Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Libra Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $73.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $74.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

