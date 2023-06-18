Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.48. Provident Financial has a 1-year low of $11.61 and a 1-year high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

Provident Financial ( NASDAQ:PROV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 19.93%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raffles Associates LP increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 391,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 49,616.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Provident Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Talbot Financial LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $852,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Provident Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Provident Financial

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.