PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PTBRY – Get Rating) were up 5.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.66. Approximately 8,929 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 939% from the average daily volume of 859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.97.

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.4603 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.18.

About PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk

PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Indonesia, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers current, savings, and money market accounts, and time deposit products. It also provides credit facilities for the purchase of houses, villas, apartments, condominiums, home shops, home offices, and land plots, as well as for construction/renovation, top-up, and refinancing; and pension loans.

