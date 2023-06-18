PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,269,784 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 99,913 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.56% of PulteGroup worth $57,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 24.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $1,004,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock worth $15,101,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM stock opened at $73.51 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.03 and a 1-year high of $74.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.87 and its 200-day moving average is $57.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.79.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

