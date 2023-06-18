PureCycle Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 9,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,580 call options.
Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.
PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
