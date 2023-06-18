PureCycle Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 9,525 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 71% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,580 call options.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.84.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that PureCycle Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.