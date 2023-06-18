PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on PVH from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised PVH from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PVH from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Price Performance

Shares of PVH stock opened at $84.34 on Tuesday. PVH has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.11.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 218.6% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of PVH by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and Heritage Brands. The Tommy Hilfiger segment consists of the Tommy Hilfiger North America and Tommy Hilfiger International.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.