Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Reduced by Zacks Research (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Thursday, June 15th. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the company will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s current full-year earnings is $1.89 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
BAYRY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $11.41 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.4302 dividend. This is an increase from Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.58%. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s dividend payout ratio is 54.88%.
Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (BAYRY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.