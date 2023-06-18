Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KB Home in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.22 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for KB Home’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Get KB Home alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KBH. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.50 to $42.50 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.79.

KB Home Stock Up 0.8 %

KBH stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. KB Home has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.53.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share.

KB Home announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.59%.

Insider Transactions at KB Home

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $6,789,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,970,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,098,000 after acquiring an additional 108,191 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 24.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,188,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,187 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,002,669 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,794,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of KB Home by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,833,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,255,000 after acquiring an additional 119,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in KB Home by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KB Home

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.