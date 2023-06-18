Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Lease Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:AL)

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Air Lease in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.25. The consensus estimate for Air Lease’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Lease’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.88 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million.

AL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Lease has a 52-week low of $29.75 and a 52-week high of $46.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,709,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,082,000 after acquiring an additional 194,211 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,735,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,166,000 after acquiring an additional 83,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $257,324,000 after buying an additional 90,225 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 36.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,446,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,180,000 after buying an additional 1,460,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,542,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,834,000 after buying an additional 151,988 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

