Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Envista Holdings Co. Reduced by William Blair (NYSE:NVST)

Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Envista in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst B. Vazquez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Envista’s current full-year earnings is $1.86 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Envista’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $627.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Envista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Shares of NVST stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. Envista has a 52-week low of $31.20 and a 52-week high of $43.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Envista by 69.8% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Envista by 705.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Envista by 225.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envista in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

