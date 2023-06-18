Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Exchange Income Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Exchange Income in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for Exchange Income’s current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$67.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.56.

EIF stock opened at C$52.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.98. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$55.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$53.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$52.56. The firm has a market cap of C$2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.04.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$526.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$492.23 million. Exchange Income had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.99%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

