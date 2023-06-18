Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Gibson Energy Inc. Lowered by Stifel Firstegy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Gibson Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Stifel Firstegy lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gibson Energy in a report issued on Thursday, June 15th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.30. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gibson Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.31 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Gibson Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

GBNXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$25.50 to C$26.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Gibson Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBNXF opened at $16.10 on Friday. Gibson Energy has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $20.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.08.

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. Gibson Energy had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 42.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy, Inc is an oil infrastructure company, which engages in the business of storage, optimization, processing, and gathering of liquids and refined products. It operates through the Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The infrastructure segment includes midstream infrastructure assets comprising of oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and processing.

