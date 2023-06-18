Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Charles Schwab Co. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SCHW)

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Charles Schwab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 14th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Charles Schwab’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Charles Schwab’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SCHW has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.50 to $67.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.19.

SCHW opened at $54.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.42. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The company has a market cap of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sweeney & Michel LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Charles Schwab by 26.2% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,144,000. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 73.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Marianne Catherine Brown purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.47 per share, with a total value of $267,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,844.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

