Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for Nordstrom, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Nordstrom in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.01 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Argus upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $19.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 173.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.22. Nordstrom has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.19. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. El Puerto de Liverpool S.A.B. de C.V. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $254,286,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,000 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth $19,229,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 690.91%.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

