Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Salesforce, Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Salesforce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the CRM provider will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Salesforce’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Salesforce’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.28 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.99 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRM. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $211.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $203.82 and a 200-day moving average of $175.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $225.00. The company has a market capitalization of $206.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bradley Mark J. increased its position in Salesforce by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 13,272 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,318 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $552,414.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,640.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 677,125 shares of company stock valued at $141,439,507. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

