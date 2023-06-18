Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Cut by Raymond James

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Royal Gold’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Royal Gold from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Royal Gold from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Royal Gold from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.44.

Royal Gold Stock Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $117.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Royal Gold has a 52-week low of $84.54 and a 52-week high of $147.82.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.77 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 38.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royal Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Royal Gold by 3.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 17.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter worth $251,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 2.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Royal Gold by 9.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other Royal Gold news, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total transaction of $1,370,657.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,318,705.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Daniel Breeze sold 2,095 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $297,322.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,669.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Mark Isto sold 9,660 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.89, for a total value of $1,370,657.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,318,705.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,930 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.