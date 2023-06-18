Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 1.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 18,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 225,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

Qualigen Therapeutics Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.73% and a negative net margin of 309.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:QLGN Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.

