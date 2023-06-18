Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Trading Down 1.1%

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.95. 18,249 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 225,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15.
Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Qualigen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 164.73% and a negative net margin of 309.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.
Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s cancer therapeutics pipeline includes ALAN (AS1411-GNP), RAS-F3 and STARS. ALAN (AS1411-GNP) is a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that has the potential to target various types of cancer with minimal side effects.
