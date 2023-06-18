Quent Capital LLC Acquires 6,401 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 4,156.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,401 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SEE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $40.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.14.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

