Quent Capital LLC Buys 23 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 615 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.4% in the third quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 90 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 42 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America lifted their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on BlackRock from $763.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $755.92.

NYSE BLK opened at $702.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $667.84 and a 200-day moving average of $690.99. The company has a market cap of $105.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares in the company, valued at $336,363,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

