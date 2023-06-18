Quent Capital LLC Buys 36 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 556 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 708.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $325.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.70 and a 1-year high of $381.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $319.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.92.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $386.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $334.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

