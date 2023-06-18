Quent Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Quent Capital LLC lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,943,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,004,242,000 after acquiring an additional 629,153 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,955,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,033,368,000 after acquiring an additional 257,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,152,295 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,598,661,000 after acquiring an additional 73,495 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,707,052 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,153,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $908,447,000 after acquiring an additional 106,712 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of A stock opened at $121.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.59. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $160.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on A. SVB Securities cut their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $168.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

