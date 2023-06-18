Quent Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 192.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Stock Performance

NYSE SO opened at $71.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Southern Increases Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 847,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock worth $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

