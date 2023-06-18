Quent Capital LLC Has $174,000 Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its position in CSX by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,799,965,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in CSX by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,324,955,000 after buying an additional 6,044,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in CSX by 5.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 26,577,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $708,010,000 after buying an additional 1,414,959 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in CSX by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $691,389,000 after buying an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CSX. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.92.

Shares of CSX opened at $33.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

