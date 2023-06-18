Quent Capital LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Visa stock opened at $228.91 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $428.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.