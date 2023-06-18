Quent Capital LLC Purchases 501 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,901 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,951,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 54,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.55, for a total transaction of $12,591,652.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,203,038.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock worth $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Visa Trading Up 1.2 %
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.06%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $281.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.08.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
