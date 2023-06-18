Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,409 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after purchasing an additional 22,834,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,199 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $155.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.97 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,265,681.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $90,012.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,255,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,793,283,517.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.74, for a total value of $626,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,975 shares in the company, valued at $6,265,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,318,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,859,260 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

