Quent Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,632,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,709,332,000 after buying an additional 190,304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,151,931,000 after buying an additional 195,918 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,511,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,617,879,000 after purchasing an additional 513,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,878,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,287,056,000 after purchasing an additional 651,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 56,625.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,918,107 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909,437 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $868.11 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $921.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $697.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $627.24.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.39 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 57.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,385 shares of company stock valued at $10,916,008. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVGO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $715.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $660.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $794.21.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.