Quent Capital LLC Sells 21 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Quent Capital LLC cut its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 8.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 48.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,817,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter worth about $626,000. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,675.00 to $1,660.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,513.00 to $1,454.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,650.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,469.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total value of $1,197,336.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Ann Ping Richard Wong sold 1,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.27, for a total value of $1,901,753.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,202.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,360.61, for a total transaction of $1,197,336.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock worth $4,731,561. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MTD stock opened at $1,321.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,416.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,464.93. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,065.55 and a one year high of $1,615.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $928.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.19 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.45% and a negative return on equity of 4,833.51%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 43.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

