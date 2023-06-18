RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RADCOM from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

RADCOM Stock Performance

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $9.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.86 million, a P/E ratio of -114.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.06. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $12.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM

RADCOM ( NASDAQ:RDCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. RADCOM had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 1.44%. Analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RADCOM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of RADCOM in the first quarter valued at $169,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 224.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 27,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of RADCOM by 209.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 83,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares in the last quarter. 23.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADCOM Company Profile

RADCOM Ltd. is engaged in the provision of cloud-native, network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators. Its solutions include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

